Google settles Italy tax evasion case, will pay 306 million euros

Google has agreed to pay a near-record fine of over 306 million Euros (334 million dollars) to settle a tax controversy in Italy, officials said on Thursday. “The settlement with Google’s Italian and Irish subsidiaries covers the 2002 to 2006 and 2009 to 2015 periods. “It also puts an end to investigations conducted by Milan…

The post Google settles Italy tax evasion case, will pay 306 million euros appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

