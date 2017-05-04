Google to pay €306m in tax dispute settlement
Google said Thursday that it would pay 306 million euros ($334 million) to settle a tax dispute in Italy, where it was under criminal investigation for booking profits generated in the country in Ireland. In a move echoing a similar settlement with Apple in December 2015, Italy’s tax agency said the payment settled Google’s liabilities […]
