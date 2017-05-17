Google’s new Visual Positioning System takes learning, navigation to new levels
Leveraging Project Tango, as well as a slew of other Google projects, the Visual Positioning System can help you navigate a store, or show kids a new way to learn, all from inside a smartphone.
The post Google’s new Visual Positioning System takes learning, navigation to new levels appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!