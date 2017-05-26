Goosebumps: Manchester Memorial Event Breaks Into Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Spontaneous Singing [Video]

Yesterday saw a number of gatherings around the UK to honour and mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless attack earlier this week, with thousands gathering in Manchester’s St Ann’s Square to pay their respects.

Those included Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Lord Mayor Eddy Newman, council leader Sir Richard Leese, and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Warren Smith, but it was one woman’s singing that really hit the right notes.

Here’s the Telegraph:

Gathered around floral tributes, the huge crowd fell silent at 11am – and, after the minute passed, the crowd erupted into a spontaneous rendition of Don’t Look Back in Anger by Manchester band Oasis.

You won’t see Liam and Noel Gallagher cooing together any longer, but you will see this crowd below:

Let’s hear from Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, who started the singalong:

She said: “Don’t Look back in Anger – that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future. “We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”

Kind of like what this Scottish chap said outside one of the city’s blood banks:

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

