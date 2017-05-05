‘We need to indeed look in the mirror’ – Gordhan on ANC – News24
|
News24
|
'We need to indeed look in the mirror' – Gordhan on ANC
News24
Johannesburg – The ANC must take time to look at itself in the mirror, assess its weaknesses and ask itself whether it has the will to self-correct, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday night. Speaking at the opening of an exhibition …
