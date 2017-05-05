Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘We need to indeed look in the mirror’ – Gordhan on ANC – News24

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'We need to indeed look in the mirror' – Gordhan on ANC
News24
Johannesburg – The ANC must take time to look at itself in the mirror, assess its weaknesses and ask itself whether it has the will to self-correct, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday night. Speaking at the opening of an exhibition
Gordhan slams 'decay' in ANC but insists there is hopeIndependent Online
Our Favourite Quotes From Pravin Gordhan's Speech On SA And Its Apartheid StruggleHuffington Post South Africa (blog)

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.