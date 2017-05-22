Gordhan warns against kleptocracy – Moneyweb.co.za
|
|
Gordhan warns against kleptocracy
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has warned that South Africa could “move dangerously close to becoming a kleptocratic state” unless the character of the economy is changed, a new moral authority is instilled in the country and those engaging in …
Gordhan: Glorification of globalisation has masked its considerable downsides
Gordhan suspicious of call for 'so-called' radical economic transformation
Gordhan: Globalisation widens income gap, policy must counter inequality
