Gordhan's back… and Eskom knows it

Posted on May 24, 2017


Times LIVE

Gordhan's back… and Eskom knows it
Times LIVE
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan led the roasting of the Eskom board and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown yesterday over the reappointment of Brian Molefe. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. In his maiden appearance in the public …
ANC, Pravin gun for Lynne BrownCitizen
Resigned to his fate? Brian Molefe to face parliamentary inquiryDaily Maverick
Parly committee gives Eskom 14 days to hand over documents on MofeleEyewitness News
Talk of the Town (press release) –South African Broadcasting Corporation –News24 –Business Day (registration)
all 14 news articles »

