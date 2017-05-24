Gordhan’s back… and Eskom knows it – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Gordhan's back… and Eskom knows it
Times LIVE
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan led the roasting of the Eskom board and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown yesterday over the reappointment of Brian Molefe. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. In his maiden appearance in the public …
ANC, Pravin gun for Lynne Brown
Resigned to his fate? Brian Molefe to face parliamentary inquiry
Parly committee gives Eskom 14 days to hand over documents on Mofele
