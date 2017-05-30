GOtv promises more content

Digital pay-TV service provider, GOtv, has assured subscribers that it will continue to dispense quality content and introduce innovations that offer the best of digital TV experience.

This was disclosed at a roundtable for the media in Lagos.

Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, told journalists that GOtv received immensely positive feedback in the previous year, owing to its top quality content offered to subscribers at affordable prices.

He also assured that GOtv subscribers will continue to have access to top programmes.

Akinola Salu, General Manager, Gotv, said that they looked forward to an even better year, as more channels will be launched and innovations that will wow subscribers introduced.

He reiterated that GOtv Lite, a N400 subscription package, was launched to bring more people into the digital space with 20 exciting channels, adding that it is the most affordable in the pay-TV market, offering subscribers more choices and flexible payment options at N400 monthly, N1050 quarterly and N3,100 annually.

The post GOtv promises more content appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

