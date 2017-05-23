Gov. Akeredolu Constitutes Committee For Recovery Of Government Properties

By Tope Fayehun

Worried by the numbers of government vehicles in the possession of unauthorized persons, the Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has set up a five man committee on recovery of state government vehicles from unauthorized persons and locations.

The committee which has former commissioner for natural resources, Prince Solagbade Amodeni as Chairman and Mr. Lawrence Akintunde as secretary has six weeks to submit its report.

Other members of the committee are, Senior Special Assistants (SSA) to the governor on security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, Alhaji S. Yusuf and Mr. Odunayo Kolawole.

They are expected to recover all government vehicles in the hands of unauthorized persons and locations within and outside the state.

In the letter signed by Chief of staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, the government said “a number of government vehicles are in possession of unauthorized persons and locations, contrary to the rules and regulations guiding the use of government vehicles

“To this end, the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the constitution of a committee on “Recovery of state government vehicles from unauthorized persons and locations” the statement reads.

According to the letter, the committee will be carrying out its responsibility with the support of security agents particularly for those who may not want to release the government vehicles in their possession voluntarily.

“The Committee will employ all legal means, including the use of minimal force where necessary to recover government vehicles” the letter reads.

