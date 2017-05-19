Gov. Al-Makura of Nasarawa donates N5million, 20 laptops to NUJ

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Friday donated N5million to the state’s Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for the renovation of the press centre in the state.

The governor announced the donation in Lafia when the officials and members of the council paid him a courtesy.

He also directed the state Commissioner for Education to commence the process of building a block of five classrooms for a nursery and primary school at the council’s site of choice.

Al-Makura who said that the gesture was part of the government’s determination to build the capacity of practising journalists in the state, also donated 20 laptops to the NUJ.

He added that the state government would soon donate a bus that could accommodate 18 passengers to the union as well as consider giving a pilgrimage slot to its members.

The governor, however, advised the union to checkmate the excesses of the social media to ensure that the operators operated in line with the ethics of the journalism profession.

Earlier, Mr Dogo Shama, the state chairman of the NUJ had told the governor that members working with the state media were not part of the ongoing strike by the organised labour.

He commended the state governor for his development stride and urged the government to maintain the tempo.

He requested the governor to assist the union renovate its press centre, donate a bus to it and give the union a slot to attend the pilgrimage among others.

The post Gov. Al-Makura of Nasarawa donates N5million, 20 laptops to NUJ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

