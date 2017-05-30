Gov Al-Makura vows to deal with mischievous politicians

GOVERNOR Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said that his administration would not hesitate to deal decisively with any politician or group that engages in acrimonious campaign that is capable of causing disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of the state. The governor, who made the vow yesterday at an interactive session with stakeholders of the […]

