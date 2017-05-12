Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov Amosun Escapes Death As CBN Bullion Van Rams Into Convoy

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By NAN

Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday, escaped death in an auto accident at the Ibafo axis  of the Lagos-Ibadan  expressway.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The governor’s   senior special assistant on Media,  Mr Juwon Soyinka, said  in  a  statement that  the incident happened when a  bullion van  belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria  (CBN) ran into Amosun’s convoy in the area.

He said: “The incident which occurred around Ibafo while the governor was travelling to Lagos for an official assignment, resulted in damage to the  escort  vehicles in the governor’s convoy.

“The CBN convoy drivers, driving dangerously, attempted to overtake the governor’s convoy without regard for the safety of other road users.

“On sensing danger, the governor’s escort commander used a public address system mounted on his vehicle to warn the CBN convoy  drivers to desist from such reckless driving.

“Not only was the governor’s escort commander ignored, the CBN convoy drivers went ahead to crush his vehicle and subsequently went after other vehicles in the governor’s convoy, including his official car.

” The CBN convoy was later brought to a halt by the security team attached to the governor,” Soyinka said.

Amosun, according to Soyinka, described the manner of driving of the drivers in the CBN convoy as  reckless.

“We will not allow such senseless and reckless behaviour in Ogun State,” Soyinka quoted Amosun as saying.

Soyinka also said: “ If this could happen to a governor within his territory, you can imagine what they would do to our citizens who are simply going about their legitimate business.

“Governor Amosun, who  expressed disappointment at the reckless manner in which the CBN bullion van convoy moved on the road,  warned that such act of impunity will no longer be tolerated within the borders of Ogun.’’

He explained that the governor  had cause to personally caution reckless CBN convoy drivers in the state on a number of occasions.

“On several occasions, the Ogun State governor had to personally turn back reckless CBN bullion van drivers who often drive against traffic with impunity on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” he said.

 

 

 

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.