Gov. Amosun escapes death as CBN bullion van rams into convoy – Vanguard

Abeokuta – Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun on Thursday escaped death in an auto accident at the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The governor's Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Juwon Soyinka, said in a statement that the incident …
Governor Amosun Escapes Unhurt As CBN Bullion Van Rams Into His Convoy (Photos)
