Gov. Ayade relocates NYSC orientation camp in C/River

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the college of Education in Akamkpa Local Government Area as a `temporary camp’ for the 2017 `Batch A’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course. Mr Abdullahi Yuguda, Public Relations Officer of the state NYSC , said in Calabar on Sunday that the relocation of the camp…

The post Gov. Ayade relocates NYSC orientation camp in C/River appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

