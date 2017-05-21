Gov. Ayade relocates NYSC orientation camp in C/River

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the college of Education in Akamkpa Local Government Area as a `temporary camp’ for the 2017 `Batch A’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course.

Mr Abdullahi Yuguda, Public Relations Officer of the state NYSC , said in Calabar on Sunday that the relocation of the camp was as a result of the ongoing renovation work at the permanent orientation camp in Obubra local Government Area of the state.

“The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Ambekemo Eniola, appreciates Ayade’s administration for paying attention to the deplorable facilities at the permanent camp.

“We wish to inform prospective corps members posted to the state to locate the College of Education in Akamkpa local government area for their orientation course.

“With the speed of the ongoing work, there is hope for the NYSC to host the next batch of corps members at the Obubra camp.

“Critical inspection have been carried out in the new venue ,which is very conducive and having the capacity of absorbing about 2,000 corps members expected for the orientation course,” Yuguda said in a statement.

He, however, debunked media reports attributing the relocation of the camp to a temporary site to a case of Lassa fever outbreak that killed a corps member, Mr Onwuegbuize Stanley-Samuel on May 11, 2017.

“Stanley-Samuel contacted the disease in Obubra local government, he was admitted at the Obubra General Hospital and was later referred to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where he eventually died,” he said.

The post Gov. Ayade relocates NYSC orientation camp in C/River appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

