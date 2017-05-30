Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Bello appoints 17 new Perm Sec., retires 16

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Tuesday retired 16 Permanent Secretaries and appointed 17 new ones in a move to overhaul the state civil service. A statement by Mr Jide Orintunsin, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor, said that the governor also directed the Permanent Secretaries to proceed on immediate retirement leave. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

