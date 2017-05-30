Gov. Bello appoints 17 new Perm Sec., retires 16

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Tuesday retired 16 Permanent Secretaries and appointed 17 new ones in a move to overhaul the state civil service.

A statement by Mr Jide Orintunsin, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor, said that the governor also directed the Permanent Secretaries to proceed on immediate retirement leave.

He said that eight serving Permanent Secretaries would be retained while two others, who have been acting had their appointments confirmed.

“The governor also approved the appointment of 17 new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service for efficiency of the service.

“The ongoing exercise and changes in the civil service is to allow for the emergence of a new crop of leadership, reinvigorate the service and entrench equity and fairness.

“The creation of three additional ministries and employment of 250 graduates into the state’s civil service is part of efforts to harness the potentials of the workforce and enhance efficiency in service delivery,’’ he said.

The governor’s aide listed the new ministries to include; the Ministry of Forestry and Animal Resources, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and Ministry of Culture and Tourism, bringing the number of ministries in the state to 18 from 15.

“The creation of the new ministries is to enable us as government harness our full potential in the state.

“I have also directed the State Civil Service Commission to immediately recruit 250 graduates from the 25 Local Government Areas into the state civil service.

“ In addition, I have also approved the appointment of 17 new Permanent Secretaries based on merit and with immediate effect,” he said.

Orintunsin said that the state public service has been intensely exposed to damaging partisanship and external influences, adding that such practice had compromised their integrity and created negative perceptions.

The post Gov. Bello appoints 17 new Perm Sec., retires 16 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

