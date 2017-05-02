Gov. Dickson hails FG’s move to set up modular refineries – Vanguard
Gov. Dickson hails FG's move to set up modular refineries
Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Tuesday hailed the Federal Government's decision to set up modular refineries in each oil-producing state. Dickson disclosed this at the Subsea Nations and Africa Oil and Gas Investment Forum, a side event at the …
