Gov. Dickson hails FG’s move to set up modular refineries – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gov. Dickson hails FG's move to set up modular refineries
Vanguard
Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Tuesday hailed the Federal Government's decision to set up modular refineries in each oil-producing state. Dickson disclosed this at the Subsea Nations and Africa Oil and Gas Investment Forum, a side event at the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

