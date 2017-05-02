Gov. Dickson hails FG’s move to set up modular refineries

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Tuesday hailed the Federal Government’s decision to set up modular refineries in each oil-producing state.

Dickson disclosed this at the Subsea Nations and Africa Oil and Gas Investment Forum, a side event at the ongoing annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston-Texas, U.S.

According to him, it is brilliant idea that will not only create more jobs but increase the economic fortunes of Nigeria and Bayelsa will lead the way to invest in refineries in its three senatorial zones.

The governor assured that the modular refineries, when fully on stream, would also curb the illegal refining of petroleum products that pervaded the region for years and reduce casualties associated with such risk.

He said that because of the laudable initiative, his government had fully embraced it by setting up a company, Bayelsa Petrochemical and Refinery Company Limited, to partner with willing investors to ensure that the refineries are established and up and running.

The governor further applauded the Federal Government’s call on the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to relocate their operational offices to the base of their operations in the Niger Delta.

