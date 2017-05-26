Gov Emmanuel to derecognise monarchs for failing to control destructive youths

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has threatened to withdraw the certificate of recognition of traditional rulers who would fail to control youths stalling the progress of development projects of government and private enterprise in their domain. Emmanuel, who gave the warning at the flag off of construction work on the state coconut refinery […]

