Gov. Ganduje condemns kidnapping of federal lawmaker

Posted on May 31, 2017

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condemned the kidnapping of the member  representing Takai/Sumaila  Federal Constituency, Garba Durbunde.

Durbunde was said to have been  kidnapped by unknown persons  at Jere on the  Kaduna-Abuja Road at about 5 pm while  returning to Abuja from Kano on Tuesday.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the Commissioner  for Information and Culture, Malam Mohammed Garba, said the governor was shocked by the incident, especially that it was  happening during the  Ramadan.

He described the kidnapping of the lawmaker as an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted elements.

The governor called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to intensify effort to rescue the kidnapped lawmaker.

He advised members of the public to be extra vigilant and security conscious at all times.

 

