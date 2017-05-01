Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Ganduje to critics: ‘I’m not sleeping but pretending’‎

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Kano State Governor says he is not bowing to blackmailers who said he was not working but sleeping. ‎Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.‎ He said that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.

