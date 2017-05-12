Gov Ikpeazu reacts to supreme court victory

By Anayo Okoli.

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Governor Dr. Okezie IN his reaction, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the victory was for the unity and a unified entity called Abia, saying that he dedicated it to the people of Abia State.

Addressing journalists shortly after worshipping at the Government House Chapel, to thank God for the victory, Governor Ikpeazu said “the victory is not for me or for anybody but Abia”.

Ikpeazu who expressed regret that two years after the election, he was still in court battling over the election, said however that he bore no grudges against anybody irrespective of the role such person played during the period.

Thanking God for the victory, he called those who have been contesting the matter with him to sheath their sword and join hands to build a better Abia State.

He also thanked God for allowing those he said wanted to cut the “fiber” that hold Abia together to succeed in their mission, saying the unity and peace of the state would continue to wax stronger.

“Two years down the line we are still in court, today God has given me victory; we thank God for this. This victory is not for anybody but the people of Abia State.

“I wish to call on all those in the trenches battling for the governorship of Abia to come out and join hands with us to build a better Abia, the victory is not for anybody; it is for all of us. We are in a hurry to develop Abia, we don’t have the luxury of time.

“I invite those who are contesting to sheath their sword. I bear no grudge against anybody. Like I said in my previous victories I bear the cross of Jesus Christ. I also call on all my supporters to forgive all who may have one way or the other

Earlier in a statement by his chief press secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, IKpeazu was quoted as saying that “the time for politics is long over, and I have forgiven all those that were bent on distracting me. Let all well meaning Abians, including my opponents, come and join us to grow and develop our state without distractions as we ultimately have stakes in the growth and development of our state and people

“Today, there is the work of Abia to do and history will judge us by how much of that work we do, not by how much politics we play. My doors are open to all, my ears are open to hear and my eyes are strong enough to read suggestions on how we can best deliver greater dividends to those who really matter, the great people of Abia State”.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Students Affairs, Mr. Ndom Chibuzor has congratulated the Governor for the victory, saying that the entire students of Abia were behind him and would continue to support him.

Also, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth council commended the Supreme Court for the judgment, saying it would bring real peace to the polity of the State.

In a statement signed by the President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the council described the victory as “a victory for the entire people of Abia State”, saying that it was a case of “no victor, no vanquish but victory for Abia”.

“We congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State on the Supreme Court judgment today which has finally laid to rest the contest over the governorship position.

“With this development, we believe that the Governor can now fully concentrate in providing quality leadership in Abia State, having survived this two-year legal tussle, with its attendant distractions.

“We urge him to now concentrate especially in the area of promoting Made-in-Aba products, which has put the State in the world map. His plan to industrialize Abia State should now be put on speed gear in order to absorb the teeming unemployed youths”, Isiguzoro stated.

Insisting on no victor no vanquish on the matter because all the players in the contest are sons of Abia.

“To this effect, we urge Governor Ikpeazu to extend olive branch to all the people involved in this legal tussle. He should be magnanimous in victory.

“We also ask the persons concerned to accept the hand of fellowship and work with the Governor for the rapid development of Abia State. The Governor is on course and for that reason he deserves the support of all to deliver more on this mandate”.

