Gov Ikpeazu vs Ogah: Remain calm, Ohanaeze youths urge Abians

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA — AHEAD of today’s Supreme Court expected judgment in the tax evasion case between Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Uche Ogah, Ohanaeze Youths have appealed for calm in the state no matter who wins.

According to the youths, all the party in the matter are Abia people and whoever wins should embrace the other.

Ohanaeze youths in a statement signed by National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Mazi Obinna Adibe, respectively, said there was no need for any tension, adding it is a matter between brothers in the same political family.

According to them, “we are concerned because if crisis erupts, it is the youths that pay the ultimate price. We urge the youths in Abia State to be peaceful irrespective of where the judgment goes.

“However, the charter of equity in Abia should be respected as it is in other states in Igboland. It is the turn of Abia South Senatorial District to take its own turn in the governance of Abia State.

“In Anambra, it is the turn of Anambra North Senatorial District, which produced Governor Willie Obiano; in Enugu, it is the turn of Enugu North senatorial district, which produced Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and in Ebonyi, it is the turn of Ebonyi South, which produced Governor Dave Umeahi.

“As it is always said that Abia State is in the hands of God, we urge that the Ukwa/Ngwa political bloc, which produced Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, should be allowed to complete their own tenure like the other two senatorial districts.”

The post Gov Ikpeazu vs Ogah: Remain calm, Ohanaeze youths urge Abians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

