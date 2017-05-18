Gov Masari demotes principal, head teacher

l…orders retirees out of official quarters

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered the demotion and deployment of the Principal of Unity Secondary School (junior section) in Malumfashi, Malam Nuradeen Abubakar, and the Head Teacher of Rimaye Model Primary School, Malam Yakub Ibrahim, as classroom teachers.

Alhaji Abdu Labaran, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Masari, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Katsina.

According to the statement, Masari’s decisions were based on the poor condition of the schools when he paid them an unscheduled visit.

He said: “The schools, which are undergoing rehabilitation, had some of the renovated sections looking very dirty and unkempt. Indeed, a part of the wall surrounding the Malumfashi Unity Secondary School, which was recently rebuild, was broken down to create an illegal entrance.

“At Rimaye Model Primary School in Kankia council, the recently-renovated doors and windows were ajar, at the mercy of the elements and passing children.”

The Governor also directed that the Principal of the senior section of the Unity Secondary School, Malumfashi, Malam Nasiru Muazu, be asked to face his responsibility with more commitment.

Masari also ordered that all retired secondary school teachers still living in the schools staff quarters to vacate the houses with immediate effect, as government does not owe gratuity to any retired teacher.

