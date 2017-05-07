Gov. Obaseki pledges to tackle challenges forcing youth’s migration abroad
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has pledged to tackle frontally, all challenges forcing youths from the state to seek greener pasture abroad. Obaseki made the pledge when he led the Presidente, Chambers of Deputie from Italy, Laura Boldrini, on a visit to the State Technical College, Benin on Saturday. The governor’s pledge came on the…
