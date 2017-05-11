Gov. Okowa receives Big Brother Naija winner, Efe

Pages Navigation Menu

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday received Delta State-born Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Michael Ejeba in Government House Asaba during which he called on youths to remain focused to discover their talents. According to Governor Okowa, “wherever our youths find themselves they should be focused in achieving their goals, the youths have latent talents deposited in them they must find ways to develop them and apply them, if you have a calling, you must not allow that calling to die, you (Efe) despite your calling, you listened to your parents and went to school which gave you a good foundation.” “It was obvious that there was no controversy about your winning, you avoided the vices, and showed that you are focused; our youths should find a way to discover their talents, they should stay committed to their dreams and pray to God to achieve it,” the Governor said, adding, “there was no issue of sentiments or tribalism, it shows that you are truly, a Nigerian.

