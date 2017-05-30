Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov Ortom pardons 43 prison inmates

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AS PART of his magnanimity on democracy day, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday granted amnesty to 43 prison inmates serving various jail terms across the state. The governor who made the declaration in Makurdi during the celebration of this year’s democracy day and flag off of fertilizer sale for 2017 cropping season, urged the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.