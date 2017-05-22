Gov. Ortom signs anti-open grazing, kidnapping bills into law
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday signed the Anti-Open Grazing and Anti- Kidnapping, Abduction, Cultism and Terrorism bills into law. Ortom, in a brief speech at the ceremony in Makurdi, said that the anti-grazing law would put to an end to incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Benue.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!