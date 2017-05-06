Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Tambuwal appoints VC, other principal officers for state varsity

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Prof. Sani Dangoggo, as the new Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University. Until his appointment, Dangoggo was the Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He succeeds Prof. Nuhu Yaqoob, whose tenure has just expired, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir…

The post Gov. Tambuwal appoints VC, other principal officers for state varsity appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.