Gov. Udom: Akwa Ibom not in hurry to conduct LG elections

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said that local government elections would have to wait in view of the present financial difficulties facing the State. Emmanuel said this during interaction in Uyo on Sunday as part of activities marking the second year in office and 18 years of unbroken democracy in the country. He appealed to people and politicians to be patient over the conduct of local government elections as government was not in a hurry to carry out the exercise because of prevailing economic realities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

