Gov Udom Launches Insurance Scheme For Transport Operators In A/Ibom – Leadership Newspapers

Gov Udom Launches Insurance Scheme For Transport Operators In A/Ibom
In his effort to assist and bring sanity into the transport sub-sector, governor Udom Emmanuel has launched insurance scheme for worker of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport in the state. This was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive …
