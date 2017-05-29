Gov. Ugwuanyi explains delay in council election
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said the desire to make local government system responsive to service delivery accounted for the delay in conducting council polls in the state. Ugwuanyi disclosed this on Monday in Enugu during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration at the Michael Okpara Square.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
