Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Ugwuanyi tipped for second tenure

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

AHEAD of the forth coming Second Year Anniversary of the administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Agwu local government area, Hon Emmanuel Nebo has commended the leadership qualities of the governor insisting that he has done enough to be re-elected in 2019. Hon. Nebo […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.