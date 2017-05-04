Gov Umahi applauded for infrastructure dvt.

ATIONAL National Conscience Party in the South-East has applauded Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for his massive infrastructural development of the state. The party, in a statement signed by nine of its official, including the National Deputy Chairman in the zone, Prince Goodluck Ob, said Umahi’s efforts had given the state a facelift. It […]

