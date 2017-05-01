Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi Controversial Pension law
The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday suspended the
state controversial contributory pension law in the state that
provides for 5% payment by the State government and the 8% for workers
which led to the suspension of the embattled Nigeria Labour Congress
Chairman, Comrade Ikechukwu Nwafor.
The State Governor, Chief Umahi who made the pronouncement at the
Abakaliki Township Stadium, ordered the relevant authorities to ensure
that all deduction made in the last 3 months from workers salaries
must be refunded to the civil servants on or before. May 15th 2017.
The Nigeria Labour Congress under the leadership of Comrade Ikechukwu
Nwafor engaged in serious battle over the processes of the law which
led to the suspension of Comrade Nwafor and the emergence of Comrade
Leo Nkah.
Chief Umahi who was visibly happy with the large turnout of workers at
the Township Stadium announced the release of N1bn for the payment of
gratuities of retired workers in the state adding that the
commencement of the payment would alleviate the suffering of the
retired civil servant.
“By your popular request, we are going to suspend the new pension law
and all your desires will be taking into considerations. By 15th of
May, every deductions made in respect of the pension law will be
refunded back to you.
“It the duty of the leadership of the organized labour that we have
now that Is very vibrant to sit down and articulate what the pension
law should be, I will not interfere and you will be the one to inform
us when the new pension law will come into effect. Any moment is is
convenient with the workers, we will now approach the House of
Assembly but we will continue to pay pensions to our senior citizens”,
he said.
The State Governor further directed that promotions and leave
allowances of civil servants be released immediately and assured of
continues government/labour cordial relationship in the state..
“All promotions is hereby released in the month of May. Head of
Service and Chairman of Civil Service Commission is hereby directed to
release the promotions to date in the month of May. If there is any
withholding of this directive, the organized labour should text me
immediately.
“By my records, am not paying pensions because when you strengths the
path of those that laboured ahead of you, your own path will be
strengthened when you have retired. For gratuity, in the month of
May, we shall be releasing the sum of N500million for local government
gratuity and the state gratuity another N500million. So, on the
whole, we shall be releasing the sum of N1bn to tackle gratuity”, the
governor state.
