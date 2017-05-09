Government does not have enough funds to meet labour’s demand – Ngigie

Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige, has stated that the federal government does not have enough fund to meet the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress. Ngige made the claim on Monday during a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly to find ways of clearing salary and promotion arrears of civil servants. […]

Government does not have enough funds to meet labour’s demand – Ngigie

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

