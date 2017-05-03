Pages Navigation Menu

Government is not a place to learn on the job – Obasanjo

Posted on May 3, 2017

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, stated that elected or appointed government officials must be prepared before they get to office. Obasanjo, who spoke in Abuja, declared that governance is not what anyone can learn when already in position. OBJ, as fondly called, said people must have plan and ideas before seeking and taking leadership […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

