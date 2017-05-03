Government is not a place to learn on the job – Obasanjo
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, stated that elected or appointed government officials must be prepared before they get to office. Obasanjo, who spoke in Abuja, declared that governance is not what anyone can learn when already in position. OBJ, as fondly called, said people must have plan and ideas before seeking and taking leadership […]
Government is not a place to learn on the job – Obasanjo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!