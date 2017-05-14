“Government To Partner With NGO”- Okowa

****As He Commissions Oasis Of Hope Complex

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has stated his administration’s commitment to partner with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) on youths’ empowerment and skill acquisition.

Speaking at the 10th Graduation ceremony and Commissioning of the Permanent Complex Phase 1 of Oasis of Hope Initiative in Ute-Okpu , lka North East Local Government Area, at the weekend, Senator Okowa noted that government would continuously support youth empowerment and job creation initiatives in the state in line with his administration’s SMART Agenda.

According to him ” Government will encourage partnership with Non-governmental organizations in skill acquisition, l will asked my Chief Job Creation Officer, to liaise with this center and send some of its trainees here. it will help grow this center and increase the number of its students here.”

He charged well-to-do Nigerians to help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor by positively impacting on the lives of the youths and reduce crime in the society saying ” There is a wide gap between the rich and the poor in this country, we should learn to impact on the lives of others”

While commending the centre, Senator Okowa asserted ” There cannot be any better sacrifice for God than raising evangelist for God, you are not only empowering youths but also teaching them the ways of God to make them better citizens for the society”, adding ” you the graduates should know that you are now ambassadors of the state, you must live your lives to succeed and also give hope to others.”

In a welcome address, Rev Thomas Ukwute, Chairman of the Oasis of Hope Initiative, explained that the motive of the initative was to train and empower hopeless youths in the society, help them discover their God given potentials, restore their lives and contribute to their development.

While commending Governor Okowa for his support to the centre, Rev. Ukwute said that the school has 105 students in different departments of which 25 students where graduating from the different units.

In a brief sermon titled Sacrifice, Bishop Moore Igbinosa, explained that God has destined everyone with a future but some are unable to achieve this future because of poverty and need the help of others blessed by God to fulfil their destiny, adding “we should learn to make sacrifice in life to better the living condition of those poor ones among us.”

The post “Government To Partner With NGO”- Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

