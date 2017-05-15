Governor Akeredolu begs Ondo workers to forfeit outstanding salaries, arrears – NAIJ.COM
Governor Akeredolu begs Ondo workers to forfeit outstanding salaries, arrears
The governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu has called on all civil servants in the state to sacrifice the outstanding salaries owed to them by the immediate past government. Akeredolu while speaking with the committee on arrears of salaries of state …
N80bn Salary Debt: Governor Akeredolu Begs Ondo Workers to Waive Outstanding Salaries
