Governor Ambode frowns at Lekki killings

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed his disappointment of the breakdown of law and order in two communities in the Lekki area of the state. He urged the warring parties to sheathe their swords. Speaking at Oniyanrin, one of the affected communities, Ambode stated that he did not expect communities that had coexisted peacefully …

The post Governor Ambode frowns at Lekki killings appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

