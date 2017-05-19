Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Aregbesola Hands Over Corpse Of General Adebayo To Fayose (Photos)

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Politics

Corpse of late Gen Adeyinka Adebayo being handed over to the governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose by his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola at Ita Awure, Ekiti State few minutes ago.

Hello. Add your message here.