Governor Ayade frees 34 prison inmates to mark Cross River at 50 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 27, 2017


Governor Ayade frees 34 prison inmates to mark Cross River at 50
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has granted a state pardon to 34 inmates serving various jail terms in Calabar Prison to mark the 50th Anniversary of the state. Ayade said this on Saturday in Calabar in his anniversary speech to the people of the state
Ayade Pardons 30 Prisoners as Cross River Celebrates Golden JubileeCHANNELS TELEVISION

