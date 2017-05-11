Governor Bello denies Kogi is owing workers’ salaries, insists all arrears have been cleared
Against all claims by civil servants in Kogi state, the states government has stated that no civil servant as at today is owed salaries Mr Gbenga Olorunpomi, the Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has reinstated. Olorunpomi told newsmen on thursday in Abuja that the government had paid […]
Governor Bello denies Kogi is owing workers’ salaries, insists all arrears have been cleared
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!