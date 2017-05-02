Governor Dankwambo tasks NUJ on professionalism

The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo OON, PhD. (Talban Gombe) has called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists to continue working under the guidelines of the professional ethics of Journalism.

In his Keynote address at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Union held at Matrix International Academy Gombe, Governor Dankwambo said Journalists should always work under the ethics of the Journalism profession by maintaining the legacies left by the founding fathers of the profession.

He said the NUJ in Gombe State has been supportive to his administration’s effort in making life more fruitful to the good people of Gombe State and commended the union’s efforts in supporting the peace mission of his administration.

The Governor, who was represented by the Gombe State Head of Service, Mr. Daniel Musa also commended the NUJ for its countless contributions to the development of Nigeria and urged the union members to continue working under their professional guiding rules and ensure that their operations curved within the Nigerian constitution.

In his welcome address, the National President of the NUJ, Alhaji Waheed Odusile commended Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo for his open door policy and thanked him for the cordial relationship between his administration and Journalists in Gombe State.

The President also appreciated Governor Dankwambo’s giant stride in all the sectors of the Economy and Development. He further said that ” I heard that Gombe State has set up a committee to establish an Institution for Journalism in Gombe. I am indeed grateful for this development to the entire Journalism Profession in Nigeria.”

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Gombe State Council, Comrade Alhassan Yahya reiterated Gombe State Government’s media-friendly policy drive under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo whom he said has been exceptionally supportive of Journalists.

He added that Gombe State under the present administration became the first in the country to start implementation of weighing allowance for the press and also commended the effort of the Governor in building a befitting Press Centre for the NUJ and constituting a committee for the establishment of the State owned Institute of Journalism.

Also Speaking at the occasion of NUJ’s NEC meeting, the Hon. Commissioner of Information, Hon. Umar Ahmed Sulaiman, said the Dankwambo administration is absolutely media friendly administration.

He assured the NUJ that Governor Dankwambo is always ready to give the necessary support to all practicing Journalists in the State. He also said that his Ministry of Information would ensure that the NUJ members have received not only the professional training but provided with aligned environment and tools to appropriately manage and disseminate the right information.

The Commissioner has reiterated his commitment to continue supervising the activities of Journalists in the State, ” We will make it a point of duty to sustain the conducive and pleasant working environment for Journalists to effectively perform their noble assignments”. He said.

In a related development, Governor Dankwambo has donated a Sixteen Seater Bus to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The Governor has donated the Bus through his Deputy who is also serving as an acting Governor of the State, during a courtesy visit by the Union at his office.

While welcoming the Members of the NUJ, the Gombe State Acting Governor, Hon. Charles Iliya has commended the NUJ Gombe Chapter for hosting the National Executive Council meeting of the Union in Gombe State.

The Acting Governor reassured the union for Gombe State Governor’s support and urged them to continue working under the culture of Journalism Profession.

Abu-Ubaidah Ibrahim Kuna wrote.

