Ex-minister, Laurentai Mallam absolves Gov. El-Rufai over destruction of her property in Kaduna
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Minister of Environment, Mrs Laurentai Mallam, Monday in Kaduna absolved governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State of any blame in the destruction of her property in Kaduna last Friday. The destruction of the property almost caused serious crisis …
El-Rufai disowns his chief of staff, threatens to sack appointees
