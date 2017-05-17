Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Fayose might dump the PDP

Ekiti State Governor,  Ayodele Fayose,  has hinted that he would be forced to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should the Supreme Court ruling in the case between Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff scheduled for May 25 favour the latter. Fayose gave this hint on Tuesday while reacting to reports that he had …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

