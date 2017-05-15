Governor Fayose Spotted Playing Talking Drum (Gangan) (Photos, Video)

The Ekiti state governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose has again hit social media with his stunt as a talking drum player.

In a video shared online by his brother Isaac Fayose, the governor is seen entertaining people with his ‘gangan’

Mr. Isaac wrote: “Now ‘talking with the talking drum! We all know the significance of a talking drum!

The cultural swagger is there!! Oshokomole ! Gov Fayose In case

