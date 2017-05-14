Governor Fayose Suspends Permanent Secretary & Three Others

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has suspended the Permanent Secretary at the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Oludare Abegunde alongside three other high- ranking officers in the ministry. According to Channels TV, they were suspended for alleged incompetence and mismanagement of government farmlands. Fayose expressed dissatisfaction at the poor management of some government- owned farmlands situated at Emerin and […]

