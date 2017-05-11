Governor Ibikunle Amosun escapes death as convoy collides with CBN van

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, escaped death on Thursday evening as a bullion van which is identified as CBN’s ramped into his convoy The accident was said to have taken place at Ibafo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. It was gathered that the governor’s convoy which was on its way to Lagos was forced out …

The post Governor Ibikunle Amosun escapes death as convoy collides with CBN van appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

